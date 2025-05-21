Rodrygo hands on head as Bellingham asks question
Arsenal ‘seriously considering’ €100m move for Real Madrid star

Real Madrid are set for a serious shake-up this summer, with Xabi Alonso to replace Carlo Ancelotti, and already two new faces through the door in Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold. More are expected to follow them to the Santiago Bernabeu, but less clear are the departures.

The headline exit as things stands looks like being Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian has always been on the second rung at Real Madrid, as Vinicius Junior and this season Kylian Mbappe dominate the front pages. Forced onto the right side, Rodrygo struggled for form this season, and as the most likely casualty of Real Madrid’s search for balance, is leaning towards an exit.

Several Premier League sides have been linked to the 24-year-old this summer, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea monitoring his situation. In the past, Manchester City have also made an offer for Rodrygo. However it is the Gunners who are most serious about a transfer currently, as per Florian Plettenberg.

The German transfer insider has explained that Arsenal are seriously considering a move for Rodrygo, and talks have begun behind the scenes over a deal, albeit one that is described as ‘difficult’. Mikel Arteta’s side, who have also been linked to left winger Nico Williams in recent months, are set to explore all options for a deal though.

The latest reports from the Spanish capital have said that Rodrygo is keen to leave unless new manager Xabi Alonso gives him guarantees on an important role. The two are yet to have a conversation about his future, but Rodrygo is open to an exit, as are Los Blancos. This week it has emerged that they would be willing to deal Rodrygo for a price of €90-100m should an offer come in.

