Surprise form of Barcelona player could alter Deco transfer plans

Barcelona seemed to have a relatively simple plan for the summer transfer window, but with Hansi Flick and Director of Football Deco set to meet to discuss their ideas this week, they could be about to change. In no small part down to the form of some of their players in the closing weeks of the season.

President Joan Laporta gave little away about their plans during an interview on Monday evening, beyond stating that the club were trying to hang onto the likes of Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha. He did admit that Deco was working on improving all areas of the team, and that there would be some exits, but little in terms of concrete names.

Eric Garcia form could change Deco plans

Eric Garcia had already earned himself an offer of a new contract for his form as a central midfielder and a central defender, reaching new heights in his performance. Yet his showings at right-back in the absence of Jules Kounde has made the original priority of a right-back much less of a pressing need say Sport, with Deco feeling Garcia can cover well there.

Barcelona’s pursuit of a left-winger

Originally it was Nico Williams, and more recently Luis Diaz, but Deco’s stated desire to recruit another forward who can play on the left has been no secret, and Garcia’s development at right-back could facilitate that. That said, the Catalan daily explain that they will not spend wildly, and youngsters Jan Virgili, Toni Fernandez and Dani Rodriguez are all in the frame to contribute next season.

Laporta: “There will be changes in our squad this summer. Our rivals will also strengthen because they have seen that our team is the best right now.” — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 19, 2025

Full-back positions have less depth

Flick has used Hector Fort sparingly this season, and unless he believes that the 18-year-old can take the next step next season, Garcia would be the only alternative at right-back to Kounde again. Gerard Martin rotated well for Alejandro Balde, and despite his strong performance in Milan, stood out as a weak spot that was exploited by Inter in the Champions League final. Deco will have to choose whether he feels injuries to Balde and Kounde expose Barcelona more than they might in their attacking trio up front.