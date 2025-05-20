Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia has been the standout in La Liga this season in his position, putting together a highlight reel of saves that Los Pericos hope will be enough to keep them up on the final day of the season. It will also likely be his final game for Espanyol.

After breaking through as a starter late last season, Garcia has been catapulted to national fame in Spain with his performances. Arsenal tried to sign him last summer, but could not negotiate a deal, neglecting to pay his €25m release clause. This summer, Arsenal are one of a number of sides that would be delighted to pay his clause, including Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Newcastle United and most recently Aston Villa.

Real Madrid in contact with Joan Garcia camp

Real Madrid are not keen to miss out either, and although they appear set to hand a two-year extension to Thibaut Courtois, are very interested in the 23-year-old. Courtois’ current deal ends in 2026, and he is 34 years of age, meaning Garcia could succeed him. RadioMarca say that if Andriy Lunin moves on this summer, as many predict, Los Blancos will move for Garcia.

In addition, Sport quote El Periodico, who say that Real Madrid have already been in touch with Garcia’s camp, telling him not to discard a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. ‘Don’t rush into anything, and if there is something concrete on the table, speak to us before taking a decision,’ was the jist of their conversations.

Key factors in Joan Garcia’s future

His current release clause is €25m, but if Luis de la Fuente calls him up for the Nations League final four with Spain, then it will rise by €5m. On the flipside, should disaster ensue, and Espanyol go down, Garcia’s release clause falls to €15m – it is public knowledge that Los Pericos must bring in €15m in sales to balance their accounts before the end of the June.

The other unknown is whether Garcia would be willing to sit on the bench, or would want a starting role guaranteed. For the likes of Arsenal or Real Madrid, it would be a major call to then bench Courtois or David Raya.