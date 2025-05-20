Former Spain international and Liverpool star Pepe Reina has decided to call time on his career at the age of 42. The veteran goalkeeper has enjoyed a career spanning 26 years, most notably winning the 2010 World Cup.

Reina came through La Masia at Barcelona, where he made his first steps in the professional game, but after Victor Valdes became number one, would move to Villarreal. There he began to make a name for himself, winning two Intertoto Cups, the first of 11 trophies he would win in his career.

Reina moves to Liverpool

His big move came in 2005, where he made the switch to Liverpool for €9.8m. His eight-year spell at Anfield was the best stage of his career as number one for the vast majority of it, in a side that challenged for the Champions League and Premier League, albeit an FA Cup was the lone major honour of his time there.

He would finally leave Liverpool in 2013, and join Napoli, winning the Coppa Italia in his first season on loan. Reina embarked on a highly successful career as a back-up, renowned for his veteran impact on the dressing room. That was the case at Bayern Munich, winning the Bundesliga in 2015, AC Milan, Aston Villa and Lazio, before returning to Villarreal in 2022. Following two years back at La Ceramica, Reina joined former Spain teammate Cesc Fabregas at Como last summer.

Reina’s Spain career was his most successful

Despite being third-choice for both Luis Aragones and Vicente del Bosque, Reina was highly valued by both for his contributions off the pitch and in training with Iker Casillas and Victor Valdes during Spain’s golden era. Reina picked up medals for La Roja’s historic run of two Euros and a World Cup between 2008 and 2012, earning 36 caps in total.

In the club game, Reina made 951 appearances, conceding 976 goals and keeping 361 clean sheets.

Reina will go into coaching next season

He has one final chance to add to that total against Inter on Friday for Como, before he hangs up his boots. Matteo Moretto has confirmed that he will now go into coaching, taking over Villarreal’s under-19 side next season.

“A very beautiful career is coming to an end, a very full life. I feel very fortunate for what I’ve experienced. It’s been many years… I didn’t expect it, but I think the time has come and I feel like bringing it to a close here,” Reina told Movistar+, as quoted by MD.