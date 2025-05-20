Xabi Alonso will arrive at Real Madrid this summer, and when does, he is expected to bring a new tactical style to the one(s) used by Carlo Ancelotti. But these plans could change.

Xabi Alonso could move away from Leverkusen system

Alonso has operated with a 3-4-3 system during his time as manager of Bayer Leverkusen, and the expectation has been that he will use that when he joins Real Madrid. But according to a report from Diario AS, the idea right now is that he starts with a 4-4-2, which is a formation that Ancelotti has used a lot over the last couple of seasons.

And it is said to be Jude Bellingham that is leading this decision. It had been expected that the England international would play in a deeper role upon Alonso’s arrival, but now it is believed that the incoming manager sees him as being valuable in the left midfield position, which is where he has operated whenever Ancelotti has played a 4-4-2.

This system would see Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio/Dean Huijsen as centre-backs, with Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni being the starting central midfielders. On the right would be Arda Guler or Rodrygo, who could leave Real Madrid in the summer. In attack, it would be the same as this season: Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid officials have been expecting Alonso to use the same system as the one he primarily played at Leverkusen, so it would be a surprise to see him change to four defenders. But until the day he arrives, nothing will be set in stone.

Changing Bellingham’s form will be big task for Alonso

One of the tasks that Alonso will have from this summer onwards is to return Bellingham to his former level. He has had a tough season, and Real Madrid bosses have been far from impressed with him this season, so there is a demand for him to improve going forward.