Real Madrid to scout Manchester City star at Club World Cup

Real Madrid are intent on sealing a deal for Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras before the Club World Cup to add to their new-look defence, which will already include Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold. That will cross off three of their priorities, and likely be the only further business before the Club World Cup, with the possible exception of Nico Paz. However the next priority will be a midfielder that can set the tone for Los Blancos.

It appears Arsenal are set to win the race for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, who had been the midfielder that was most heavily linked with Los Blancos – especially with the arrival of Xabi Alonso. Other alternatives are beginning to emerge though, with the likes of Angelo Stiller and Tijjani Reijnders also in their thinking.

Real Madrid will have eyes on Rodri Hernandez

Before Zubimendi, Stiller or Reijnders, the man that Real Madrid had earmarked as their big-name signing in midfield was Manchester City‘s Rodri Hernandez, before he tore his cruciate ligament earlier this season. The Ballon d’Or winner is back in the City squad as they face Bournemouth on Tuesday night for the first time in eight months.

Cadena SER say that those in the offices at Real Madrid will be paying very close attention to how he recovers from his injury. Rodri is well-liked by Real Madrid, and is a native to the Spanish capital. If he does look like his old self, he will also be considered for a move this summer.

Rodri a rare exception to Real Madrid transfer policy

The 28-year-old would be a rare exception to Los Blancos’ usual transfer policy, a sign of both the scarcity in the market of midfielders of his level, and his own quality. Generally Real Madrid only spend big on players in their early twenties or teenage years as long-term investments, and they will no doubt want to see clear evidence that Rodri is not suffering the impact of the injury.