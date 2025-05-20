Real Madrid send scouts to watch 20-year-old central midfielder

The hunt for Real Madrid’s new commanding officer in midfield continues this summer, afer the exit of General Toni Kroos was keenly felt this season. A number of names have been associated with Los Blancos, but a new name is on their radar for a potential move.

Previously Real Madrid have been linked to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Larsson earlier this season in Germany, but now their interest in him has been confirmed by Marca. The 20-year-old has become one of standouts in the Bundesliga, and while the Madrid-based paper say that it is unlikely a midfielder lands in the Spanish capital before the Club World Cup, Larsson is amongst the options being considered for a summer signing.

Real Madrid send scouts to watch Hugo Larsson

Their information is that in recent months, Real Madrid have sent scouts to watch several Eintracht games to watch Larsson, who has caught the attention in a major way at Valdebebas. This season he has played 47 times and scored six times, and they mention that his Transfermarkt value is around €40m, although it is not yet clear what Eintracht would demand for him.

Real Madrid have a number of alternatives

A number of midfielders have been mentioned, with a distinct Bundesliga flavour, perhaps as a result of the impending arrival of Xabi Alonso. Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller and Bayer Leverkusen’s Ezequiel Palacios have been mentioned as potential recruits alongside Tijjani Reijnders of AC Milan. They are also keeping a close eye on the injury recovery of Rodri Hernandez this summer.

Jude Bellingham decision could dictate moves

There have been suggestions that star Jude Bellingham could be moved into a deeper midfield role under Alonso, akin to how he played for Borussia Dortmund. Depending on what Alonso does with him, that could dictate how Los Blancos proceed. It may be a call they put off until Alonso has had a chance to work with him.