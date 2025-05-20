Real Madrid have offered to terminate contract of defender

Real Madrid are set for a major restructuring this summer in defence, with Trent Alexander-Arnold already arriving from Liverpool and the signing of Dean Huijsen confirmed from Bournemouth. What is less clear is the exits that could follow the arrivals.

Los Blancos also appear to be looking for a left-back, with negotiations advanced for Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras, who is their top choice for the position this summer. That would make it three signings for their backline, with veteran Lucas Vazquez the only obvious exit coming at the end of his contract.

Uncertainty over David Alaba future

One of the potential casualties is David Alaba. The Austrian veteran, now aged 32, has yet to demonstrate that he can get back to his best after a serious knee injury which kept him out for a total of 13 months, returning back in January. He is facing an uncertain future under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid offered to rescind Alaba contract

One of the things that might have kept Carlo Ancelotti in the job was the arrival of reinforcements in January, but despite his pleas, Los Blancos decided against any moves. They did look into the signing of Alexander-Arnold early, and even AC Milan right-back Kyle Walker, who moved in January from Manchester City.

The prerequisite was that Real Madrid had to save some money elsewhere, and that elsewhere was Alaba. Cadena SER say that Alaba was offered a contract termination with his salary for the rest of the year in January, but it was an offer he rejected. Alaba is thought to be one of the higher earners at the Santiago Bernabeu, and has a year left on his deal yet.

How will Xabi Alonso set up?

If Alonso is to use the three at the back system he had success with at Bayer Leverkusen, and Alaba can get back to his former level, then he could fit the Basque’s plans perfectly. However he was tested as a left-back in the Champions League against Arsenal, with disappointing results, and has slid down the pecking order in central defence, with Huijsen, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and even Aurelien Tchouameni perhaps having a headstart.