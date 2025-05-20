Real Madrid make decision to rival Arsenal for €58m star

Real Madrid have already closed two signings for this summer, and there are plans for at least two more to arrive: a left-back and midfielder. But there could now be a fifth player that arrives at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Xabi Alonso’s arrival is expected to bring a change of system to Real Madrid, with the likelihood being that the 3-4-3 system that he used at Bayer Leverkusen will be adopted. And should this be the case, there could be scope for a new winger to arrive – especially if Rodrygo Goes were to depart.

Real Madrid eyeing summer move for Nico Williams

And according to Marca, there is a top target for this situation: Nico Williams. The Athletic Club winger has been spoken about from within Real Madrid in recent weeks, and as per the report, a summer move is being seriously considered.

Real Madrid very much appreciate the profile that Nico has, both on and off the pitch. They see him as a young, explosive player, with great media impact and both sporting and commercial projection. And on top of this, there is also a feeling that taking him away from the clutches of Barcelona would be satisfying.

Arsenal also in the race for the Athletic Club winger

But at this stage, Barcelona are not considering a summer move for Nico – if they were to sign a left winger, their favoured option is Luis Diaz. Rather, it is Arsenal that are very keen on the Athletic player, so if Real Madrid make their move, they would be rivalling the team that knocked them out of this season’s Champions League.

Nico has a €58m release clause in his Athletic contract, and Real Madrid would be prepared to activate this – they see it as good value. But convincing the player is another situation altogether, although they would probably fancy their chances over the likes of Arsenal.