Raphinha set to pen new Barcelona contract this week

Barcelona star Raphinha has arguably had one of the all-time great comeback seasons, after being shoved towards the exit door last summer. The Brazilian has had the best year of his career, playing a crucial role in the domestic treble won by Hansi Flick’s side, and their deep run in the Champions League.

After recent months have seen reports of a new deal being negotiated with Raphinha, who is currently out of contract in 2027, Raphinha recently addressed speculation directly. He was supposedly unhappy with Barcelona’s initial offer, both in terms of the financial package and the one-year extension. It appears those differences have been settled, as per MD, who say that Raphinha will sign his new contract on Thursday as he returns back from several days off. Sport add that his new deal will be a one-year extension, with an option to extend his deal by a further season. He will now become one of the best-paid players in the squad.

Raphinha’s demands for Barcelona

It was reported at the time that Raphinha, now 28, wanted a two-year extension to take him to the age of 32 before his contract would then expire in 2029, alongside a wage rise to reflect his performances. President Joan Laporta also spoke on the matter on Monday, explaining that they were working to secure a new deal.

Barcelona’s main priority this summer

After Eric Garcia emerged as an alternative at right-back, it appears Barcelona will refocus their efforts in this summer’s transfer window on giving Raphinha competition. Director of Football Deco, one of the figures least keen on letting him go last season, mentioned that it is a position that he feels the side is short in, and a left winger could well arrive this summer. Raphinha has been almost ever-present this season, but has barely had the chance to rest.