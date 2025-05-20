“One of the ambitions I have” – Defender delighted by Real Madrid links

Real Madrid are planning to sign a new left-back this summer, and one option is someone that Xabi Alonso is very familiar with: Alejandro Grimaldo. The former Barcelona star has been a top player for Bayer Leverkusen over the last couple of seasons, and he could follow his manager to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid speculation pleases Alejandro Grimaldo

And that possibility is one that Grimaldo would welcome. He spoke to El Chiringuito (via Relevo), earlier this week, and as he stated during the interview, he has been pride with the speculation regarding him and Real Madrid.

“I’m very happy to be linked to Real Madrid. It’s a source of pride that people can think that I’m at the level to play for one of the biggest teams in the world. It’s what I’m working for and one of the ambitions I have.

“Would I like to play for Real Madrid? What I want is to play in the best teams in the world. If the opportunity to play in a big team comes I will try to take it. It’s what I want and what I’ve fought for since I went to Barcelona when I was 12 years old.”

Grimaldo is not the favoured option at Real Madrid

Grimaldo’s desire to join would make his a more attractive option for Real Madrid, but at this stage, the favoured left-back is Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras. A deal for the former Manchester United man is advanced, and the expectation is that he will arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

It remains to be seen how the situation plays out with Real Madrid and their left-back situation. Grimaldo and Carreras would both be good options, but only one of them will be playing under Alonso from this summer onwards.