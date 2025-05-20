Julian Alvarez willing to hear out Barcelona offer – report

The hunt for Barcelona’s next number nine looks set to be postponed for another summer, as Robert Lewandowski barrels towards his 37th birthday. That has been permitted by the strong form of Ferran Torres, who may make his own case to postpone it indefinitely next season, but they are eyeing their options.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta distanced the club from Erling Haaland on Monday, while there has has also been interest in the likes of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres, two players that seem out of reach. According to El Chiringuito, Atletico Madrid’s star signing last summer Julian Alvarez is another on their shortlist.

Julian Alvarez willing to listen to Barcelona offer

They say Barcelona want to sign Alvarez in 2026, and are clear that he should be the Lewandowski replacement. They go on to say that Alvarez’s camp have let it be known that if a respectable offer were to arrive at his door, then as things stand, he would evaluate it and potentially present it to Atletico were he to be interested.

Atletico Madrid send swift response

It did not take long for Atletico President Enrique Cerezo to respond to those reports, telling TV3 (via Sport) that there was no chance of it happening.

“Well, I really like Lamine Yamal. It seems we have the same tastes. Julian Alvarez is an Atletico player. He’s ours and will remain ours. Julian will thrive at Atletico and die at Atletico in a sporting sense because he’s a player made for us.”

Is there any chance of Julian Alvarez moving to Barcelona?

It certainly seems unlikely, not least because Barcelona’s salary limit situation has been difficult for some time. Alvarez moved from Manchester City to Atletico for €75m, in a deal that could rise to €90m, meaning any exit will likely be close at the very least to €100m. Alvarez has been linked on occasion to Liverpool this season too, as well as Barcelona, suggesting someone is interested in keeping his options open, but it would have to be a mammoth offer for Atletico to part with him.