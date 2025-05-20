Joan Laporta wants Barcelona defender to sign new contract

Barcelona will not be able to do much business this summer because of their well-documented financial problems, but this may only have a significant effect on possible signings. They are planning to organise several contract renewals, with the likes of Jules Kounde and Raphinha being considered as priorities for sporting director Deco.

Joan Laporta backs Inigo Martinez for new Barcelona deal

Joan Laporta will also be involved in the process, and there is another name that he wants added to the conversation for players to be offered a new deal in the coming weeks. And as per Sport, that is Inigo Martinez.

Martinez has had a stellar season, much better than anyone could have imagined. He established himself in Hansi Flick’s gala XI ahead of Ronald Araujo, and the expectation is that he will remain as a starter for at least one more campaign.

Defender already signed a contract earlier this year

Earlier this year, Martinez signed a one-year contract extension to see him through to the end of next season, but Laporta is already of the opinion that the veteran centre-back should have his stay extended to 2027. And the player himself is said to welcome this possibility too, should it arise.

Martinez turned 34 a few ago, but there are many within Barcelona who see him as being able to play at the highest level for a little while longer. Laporta is included in this, but it could be too early to decide whether another contract should be offered. There is a chance that his performance levels drop significantly next season, at which point it would be a disaster to have him registered for an additional year.

Barcelona will soon need to go to the market to sign a new centre-back. They have been strongly linked with Jonathan Tah, and he would be a successor for Martinez. But for now, the veteran is set to stay for a little while yet.