Inter weighing up move for €60m rising Barcelona star this summer

Barcelona are supposedly set for a quieter summer this year, with little salary limit space available for big signings, and much of the focus on the renewals of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong. That financial vulnerability could lead to some of their squad players being targeted by other European giants though.

After a strong season, Barcelona’s supporting cast have shown just how good they can be, with the likes of Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia and Fermin Lopez all playing big roles in the closing stages of the season. With everyone fit though, there is a good chance they all begin next season back on the bench though.

Inter interested in Fermin Lopez

According to Calciomercato, as carried by MD, Inter are considering a move for Lopez. They have not taken any formal steps towards that end, but are on the hunt for a long-term replacement for Henrikh Mkhitaryan in midfield, who is already 36, and is out of contract in 2026. The Nerazzurri took notice of Fermin’s quality during their Champions League semi-final, and see him as someone that could provide a jump in quality for their team.

Would Barcelona consider an offer for Fermin?

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has spoken highly of Fermin Lopez this season, and he is beloved by the Barcelona fanbase for his commitment, aggression and nose for goal. However he is a valuable asset at the age of 22 and with a contract until 2029. Previous reports have claimed that Director of Football Deco would consider cashing in on players who are not starters, and Barcelona have seemingly set an asking price of around €60m for Lopez, a little more than they paid for Dani Olmo last summer in his position.

Barça count on Héctor Fort for next season. In recent weeks, the club has communicated this to the player's entourage. The idea at the moment is for him to stay. Flick is happy with Fort. @monfortcarlos — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 20, 2025

Key contributions this season

With Olmo in and out of the team through injuries this year, Lopez has become the de facto replacement for him, despite the presence of Gavi for competition. This season he has scored eight times and given nine assists in his 45 appearances, despite a slow start. Averaging a goal contribution every 114 minutes, Fermin was also part of the Spain sides that won the Euros and Olympic gold medal last year.