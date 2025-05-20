Further reports confirm Barcelona’s top transfer target this summer

Luis Diaz
Barcelona continue to operate without total certainty on what they will have to spend this summer, but as their planning process for the summer gets underway in earnest, there is little doubt around their priority. After advocating for his signing last summer, Director of Football Deco has his heart set on Liverpool winger Luis Diaz once again.

The Colombian winger reportedly has a contract offer on the table, say Sport (via Sempre Barca), but with two years left on his deal at Anfield, is considering his future. Despite reports that the Blaugrana had eased off their interest, on Sunday it was claimed that Diaz was once again top of Deco’s wishlist. Diaz is also keen on a move to Barcelona.

Luis Diaz reports corroborated by multiple sources

Those reports have been backed up by several outlets, and MD explain that Liverpool have sounded out Olympique Lyon winger Malick Fofana over a potential move should they need to replace Diaz. El Chiringuito also say that the opportunity for Nico Williams to join the club has passed, and Diaz is willing to wait for a move to Barcelona.

Why do Barcelona want Luis Diaz?

Diaz is yet to arrive in the Catalan capital, but already the move is being questioned, with former scout Bojan Krkic Snr. (father of Deco’s current assistant, Bojan Krkic Jnr.) pointing out recently that Diaz tends to be inconsistent. Deco is of the opinion though that Barcelona need another forward who can play both through the middle and out wide on the left. He wants a player that can beat their defender one-on-one too.

His price tag would be around €85m, say Sport. Diaz”s signing has the green light from Flick, who is keen to balance out his attack somewhat. Raphinha tends to move more centrally, and Diaz can provide a player who stretches the defence on the left, with plenty of the play going through Lamine Yamal, something Flick wants to be more even next season.

