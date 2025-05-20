Real Madrid are in the process of a major shake-up this summer, with Xabi Alonso set to arrive in the dugout with a raft of new signings. Much of the attention is on the additions currently, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen the first through the door, but less has been said about the exits.

Left-back Alvaro Carreras is thought to be on the verge of joining Los Blancos, but headlining the departure list, if it does indeed go through, is Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian star has fallen out of favour in the final weeks of the season, with Los Blancos finally seeming to come to terms with the idea that a front three of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo is unbalanced.

Real Madrid set €90-100m price tag for Rodrygo

According to Ben Jacobs, Real Madrid would consider pulling the trigger on a deal for a fee in the region of €90-100m. The 24-year-old has attracted the attention of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, who are not working on him as a priority, but may look to move for him as an opportunity. Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal enquired about Rodrygo in January too, but were swiftly knocked back.

Rodrygo could be a market opportunity this summer. Premier League clubs are alert to his situation as Real could sanction an exit for around €90-100m. Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool aware of this, but no approach or bid yet from any. Al-Hilal have also looked in the past.🇧🇷 https://t.co/hV8QOZHu0C — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 20, 2025

Manchester City links in the past

Rodrygo still has three years left on his deal, meaning Real Madrid are still in a strong negotiation position. That said, unless Xabi Alonso sets out a clear role for him and convinces Rodrygo to stay, the fact that it is known that the player and the club want an exit will bring his price tag down.

Interestingly, Jacobs does not mention Manchester City, who in past summers have made a formal approach for Rodrygo, and have always been credited with a strong interest in him. Rodrygo will no doubt be hoping for a key role on his preferred left side, after often acting as a sidekick to Vinicius, Mbappe and Karim Benzema on the right or through the middle.