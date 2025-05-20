Barcelona star reacts to reports of expected summer departure

Barcelona will need to make sales this summer if they are to raise the funds required to add to Hansi Flick’s squad. The likes of Ronald Araujo and Ansu Fati have been linked with moves away, and another that looks more likely than not to move on is Pau Victor.

Victor, who has had a difficult season at times having been involved in a registration debacle involving Barcelona and La Liga, has reportedly decided to leave the La Liga champions in favour of a fresh start elsewhere, where he would be hoping for more prominence and playing time.

As per Marca, Victor has now reacted to these reports. He admitted that a decision has yet to be made about his future, and one will only be made after this weekend’s final La Liga match of the season against Athletic Club.

“Players are ambitious, we always want more. I haven’t thought about the future yet. There’s a very important game left in Bilbao, which we want to win. Then we will talk to the club and we will reach the decision we have to reach. But we haven’t thought about anything yet and I’m very focused on the present.”

Victor is about to end his first season in the Barcelona first team, having joined last summer from Girona on a permanent basis after impressing with Barca Atletic. He good time to reflect on the celebrations that he has been involved in over the last few days.

“They have been very intense days, with a somewhat long celebration but I would even extend it a little longer. The parade was spectacular, there were a lot of people and it is appreciated because they have been there all year, in good and bad times. Now all this is also for them and to see them enjoy themselves like this, it’s amazing.”