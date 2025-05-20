The Barcelona squad are still in celebration mode, as they enjoy several days off following their title celebrations. Manager Hansi Flick and Director of Football Deco took advantage of the lack of training to discuss future transfer plans on Tuesday at the Ciutat Esportiva.

That is according to Sport, who say that the meeting took more than three hours, as they tried to set out some of their plans this summer. The prevailing theme of the meeting was focused on the players that have enjoyed less game time this season, as Deco and Flick discussed whether to stick or twist with some players. Exits, loans or increased game time are all on the table.

More meetings planned between Flick and Deco this week

The Catalan daily explain that this was the first meeting, but that another is already scheduled in for later this week. The main theme of that encounter will be the players returning from loan deals, namely Clement Lenglet, Alex Valle and Oriol Romeu. All three are expected to depart this summer, with the latter out of contract and not set to receive a fresh offer. Decisions are due to be taken before Flick goes on holiday.

Another of the matters that Flick and Deco are keen to resolve imminently is planning out their preseason this summer.

Signings focused on final third

Deco has mentioned recently that he feels the side is short on depth up front, and that is expected to be one of the priorities for the summer window, with Liverpool’s Luis Diaz the favourite option for the Brazilian-Portuguese.

What will Barcelona have to spend?

Barcelona had halted Deco’s planning process in March, due to doubts over their ability to register players this summer due to more salary limit issues. President Joan Laporta has expressed confidence they will be within their limit again this summer, and it appears that Deco has been given the green light to start moving again.