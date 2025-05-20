Atletico Madrid release statement on future of forward

Atletico Madrid have stated that Angel Correa still has a year left on his contract at the club, amid major question marks over his future. The Argentina international appeared to bid farewell to the Metropolitano and the fans on Sunday in Atletico’s last home game of the season, but Los Rojiblancos have noted that there is nothing in place for him to leave the club.

Coming off the bench and scoring in stoppage time, in typical Correa fashion, it was an emotional occasion as he rounded off a 4-1 win over Real Betis on Sunday. Correa, who has been at Atletico for a decade, and scored their final goal at the Estadio Vicente Calderon before their move to the Metropolitano, is something of a hero at Atletico for his contributions off the bench.

Farewell to the Atletico fans

Correa has been heavily linked with an exit this summer, and that departure appeared to be confirmed when Correa was seen in tears and greeting the fans on Sunday after the game, wearing a vintage number 10 Atletico shirt. That appeared to confirm talk of an exit this summer.

Atletico Madrid statement on Correa

On Monday morning, Atletico released a club statement denying that an exit was imminent, and noting that as things stood, no club had made a move for him. The statement read as follows.

NO CLUB HAS APPROACHED OUR ENTITY TO START NEGOTIATIONS FOR THE STRIKER

Given the doubts raised at the end of yesterday’s match against Real Betis at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, the club wishes to clarify that Angel Correa currently has a contract with Atletico Madrid until June 30, 2026. No club has contacted us to begin negotiations for a possible transfer of our forward, nor has his representative made us any offer for the Argentine international.

Angel Correa joined Atletico Madrid in December 2014 and has since made 465 official appearances, becoming the sixth-most capped player in the club’s history. He has also scored 88 goals in these matches. A brilliant career that the club will fully recognise when the player’s contract expires or if a transfer to another club arises.

Where does Correa’s future lie?

Correa himself bid farewell on his social media, saying “Today I experienced my final game at home in the shirt I love so much. It was not just another day, it was an accumulation of memories, emotions and gratitude. Thanks to the club, my teammates, and this incredible fanbase, which always made me feel like one of them. I take with me every applause, every ovation and every moment in my heart. I will always be grateful for everything I have experienced at Atleti. Thank you for so much!”

Correa has been heavily linked with an exit, with Tigres in Mexico seemingly close to an agreement on terms with him. There has also been talk of an agreement with Atletico, but they have made it clear that this is not the case. He is said to be keen on a move for more game time, as he tries to secure a place in Argentina’s 2026 World Cup squad.