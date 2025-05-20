Atletico Madrid make Tottenham Hotspur target a priority

Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso has been one of the most impressive midfielders in La Liga since arriving 18 months ago, and it would be no surprise to see major clubs try to pry him from the Benito Villamarin this summer. The first to try could be Atletico Madrid.

Cardoso, 23, only arrived from Internacional in January of 2024, but became an immediate starter under Manuel Pellegrini, and has performed brilliantly against Atletico and Real Madrid this season. After Betis missed out on Champions League qualification on Sunday though, their chances of keeping Cardoso were significantly reduced, due to what they can offer Cardoso in terms of a project and financially.

A priority signing for Atletico Madrid

According to Marca, at the time of writing, he is a priority for Director of Football Carlos Bucero. Originally they were after Arsenal’s Thomas Partey, who is out of contract this summer. Yet his wage demands, combined with his age, 32, have persuaded Bucero to shift attentions to the much younger Cardoso. He feels Cardoso fits in much better with Atletico’s project, and believes that they can sign him for just €25m, although Cardoso must green light the deal.

Tottenham Hotspur factor with Cardoso

One thing to factor in though is the first-refusal and buy option that Tottenham Hotspur have on Cardoso. As part of the deal to bring back Giovani Lo Celso last summer, Betis included a €25m buy option between the 20th of June and the 10th of July for Spurs on Cardoso. They also have the chance to match a higher offer. Atletico believe that Betis will be willing to do business for that same fee though, despite his €80m release clause.

🚨🎖️ JUST IN: @marqoss from @relevo confirms this report! There are other teams also interested in the player. ✅✅✅✅✅ https://t.co/N0c7WIZ8Dn — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 20, 2025

Atletico also want a forward if Angel Correa leaves

Additionally, there is the curious case of Angel Correa. If the Argentine does indeed leave, then Atletico will seek a forward to do a similar job to Correa, namely someone who can have a major impact off the bench. Several names are being watched say Diario AS, including free agent Javi Puado, Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, Paris Saint-Germain’s Goncalo Ramos, Wolves’ Fabio Silva and Botafogo’s Thiago Almada.