Liverpool star expresses desire to join Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid will be in the market for several players this summer, and one of their possible signings could arrive from Liverpool – that being Darwin Nunez.

Nunez has had a difficult time of things at Liverpool, and as such, he has already decided that he will be moving on this summer. And a return to Spanish football, where he previously played with Almeria, could be on the cards, given that Atleti have been showing interest in his services.

Atletico Madrid keen on Darwin Nunez after talks

Liverpool are open to selling, and given that Atleti are in the market for a new striker to replace expected departee Angel Correa, it makes a lot of sense for a deal to be reached – especially as Nunez is very keen on a move to the RiyadhAir Metropolitano, as has been reported by Cadena SER.

Atleti are confident that they can help Nunez return to the level that he showed at Benfica, prior to his Liverpool move in 2022. They have already held talks with the Uruguay international and his representatives, where it was made clear that the player would be delighted to join Diego Simeone’s squad.

Busy summer expected for Atletico Madrid

Nunez is a signing that makes a lot of sense for Atleti, and he does appear to be a perfect fit for Simeone. But there is no guarantee that a deal can be done this summer as Liverpool are demanding in excess of €45m, which may be unaffordable given that Los Colchoneros are also in the market for two midfielders, one of whom is believed to Alex Baena, and a central defender.

It remains to be seen whether Nunez joins, but it is clear that Atleti want a new striker. A mutually-beneficial deal with Liverpool could be achieved, but it won’t be easy.