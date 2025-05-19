Xabi Alonso key in major U-turn for future of Real Madrid star

Real Madrid have one final game against Real Sociedad this season to bid farewell to their fans at the Santiago Bernabeu, and indeed to Carlo Ancelotti, but the reality is that they have been in planning mode for next season for some time already. However Luka Modric’s future looks like it could be about to take a dramatic U-turn.

The Croatian legend, at 39, had been listed amongst the likely exits this summer, with his contract coming to an end and the club unconvinced by his utility next season. One of a number of veterans over whom Real Madrid hold doubts, including Lucas Vazquez, who does seem likely to bring his time at the club to an end this summer, Modric was grouped in with Vazquez on the exit list.

Xabi Alonso requests Luka Modric renewal

However as per RadioMarca, incoming manager Xabi Alonso will have Los Blancos change their minds over Modric. The veteran midfielder has always been keen to stay, and as early as last summer had his sights set on traveling to the 2026 World Cup with Croatia as a Real Madrid player.

Their information is that Modric’s renewal was an express wish from Alonso, who values his experience, leadership and role in the dressing room. Modric will turn 40 in September, and is already Real Madrid’s oldest ever player, and oldest ever goalscorer, usurping Ferenc Puskas this season.

Real Madrid’s midfield options next season

Modric is one of seven options Real Madrid possess that can play centrally in midfield, not including Brahim Diaz. Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga face uncertain futures, while Jude Bellingham is reportedly set to return to a deeper role next season. Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni seem like fixtures, while Arda Guler will continue his development. Los Blancos have four midfield options on their shortlist that have been revealed so far.