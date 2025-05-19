Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso will ride back into the Spanish capital on a wave of excitement over his appointment and a raft of new signings. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen are already done deals, with more set to follow, but Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is set to overrule him regarding some of his plans.

Alexander-Arnold was already a planned signing, and while Real Madrid were interested in Huijsen in recent months, the Basque manager has signed off on his arrival too. He is also thought to be keen on the recruitment of Alvaro Carreras, which is believed to be close, and a new midfielder, which is a little less far down the line.

Backroom staff changes for Real Madrid

There has been an acknowledgement in the local media though that like Carlo Ancelotti, Alonso will have a voice in transfer discussions, but far from a decisive vote. There is a feeling Real Madrid are going out to address a number of neglected areas of the squad this summer though.

Alonso will arrive with assistant manager Sebas Parrilla from his Bayer Leverkusen backroom staff, and fitness coach Alberto Encinas. It was thought that current Head of Fitness Antonio Pintus, the legendary Italian taskmaster, would be moved on though, either to a different area of the club, or a different club. Pintus is thought to be keen on staying in Spain, despite an offer from Juventus.

Florentino Perez puts his foot down

However Perez has decided that Pintus will remain part of the fitness staff for the first team, as per The Athletic. He has been the subject of much criticism this season with Los Blancos decimated by injuries, and only Endrick Felipe, Arda Guler and Luka Modric avoiding injuries this season. The club is looking into the matter though, and do not believe that Pintus is the sole issue.

Pintus himself is keen to be listened to and for his voice to be heard after a difficult season, where his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti and his staff deteriorated. Los Blancos have already told Pintus he will stay on, and Perez personally is set to believe that he is ‘the key ot secret to winning the Champions League’.

The two share a close relationship, and Pintus has Perez’s ear. He was also pointed to earlier in the season as the one responsible for leaks coming out of Valdebebas, part of the reason relations went downhill with the technical staff.