Real Madrid could make fourth signing before Club World Cup

COMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 07: Nico Paz of Como 1907 looks o during the Serie A match between Como 1907 and Juventus at Stadio G. Sinigaglia on February 07, 2025 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have already wrapped up two signings for this summer, not including the arrival of new manager Xabi Alonso. A third is believed to be close, and Los Blancos are not looking at bringing in a fourth reinforcement ahead of their trip to the United States for the Club World Cup.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to arrive alongside Bournemouth central defender Dean Huijsen, whose signing was announced over the weekend. Those deals are part of a three-pronged approach to improve their defence, and Real Madrid are now close to securing a deal for left-back Alvaro Carreras too.

Midfielders on the agenda for Real Madrid

Alonso reportedly wants Real Madrid to look into bringing in a new midfielder this summer too, and while many believe that will be more of a tone-setting player in the engine room, they could add another playmaker too. Having allowed Nico Paz to head to Como last summer, the Argentina international has flourished, and Real Madrid have been linked with a return move for him too.

After a €6m move, Los Blancos have a €9m buyback option this summer, and Cadena Cope say that Paz’s return could be brought forward ahead of the Club World Cup. Previously it had been reported that they were planning on making the signing, but there was no certainty on whether he would stay, or be sold on at a profit.

Difficult fit with Arda Guler

Inter were reportedly keen on bringing in Paz this summer, and if Los Blancos do hold onto him, then their alternative idea was to make a move for Turkish starlet Arda Guler. It looks as if Guler will stay this summer, but it will be difficult for Alonso to give both Paz and Guler, who play in similar roles, the minutes they desire next season.