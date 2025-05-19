La Cartuja Stadium in Seville served as the venue for the Copa del Rey 2025 Final. Fans from throughout Spain gathered for this significant football match. The match was not solely about the teams; it was also about the energy.

La Cartuja offers a perfect site for the final since it has great capacity. The stadium was flooded with fans, colours, songs, and feelings. This post will cover the location, the supporters, and all that contributed to make the last match a unique day in Spanish football.

La Cartuja in 2025: Final of Copa del Rey

The Copa del Rey was first held in 1903. It is one of the oldest competitions in the world. The tournament has hosted great clubs and produced numerous legendary matches throughout the years.

April 26th, 2025, was the day for an engaging final at La Cartuja stadium. FC Barcelona and Real Madrid played an exceptional match. The final score was 3-2 with Barcelona’s victory after a tense and exciting game that went to extra time. Fans witnessed great football and a final that lived up to its long-standing tradition.

Overview of La Cartuja

La Cartuja is in Seville, one of the major Spanish cities. It was opened with a 45,000 capacity in 1999. The stadium was also updated with new additional 25,000 seats in 2025. It is now the fourth-largest stadium in Spain. It ranks after the Metropolitano, Santiago Bernabeu, and Camp Nou.

La Cartuja is now a popular place for football matches and concerts. It attracts visitors with its open structure and spectacular views from all areas. La Cartuja has become a favourite venue for significant football games, including national championships, in recent years.

History of the Stadium

La Cartuja Stadium has played an important role in Spanish football over the past twenty years. It has hosted numerous noteworthy matches and tournaments. Here are the key events:

Celtic vs Porto: The UEFA 2003 Cup Final.

Multiple Copa del Rey finals, especially from 2020 onward.

National Spanish team matches.

The 2021 Supercopa de Espana Final.

Its history is now closely tied to some of Spanish football’s most important moments, including some of their Euro 2020 games.

Pre-Match Events and Atmosphere

Seville was booming with energy and passion before the final match. The Copa del Rey between Barcelona and Real Madrid brought together thousands of fans from all over the world. Fans greatly impacted Seville’s tourism. There, hotels, restaurants, and shops were full of activity.

The streets of the city were loud and vibrant, as fans from both teams displayed their colours. There was an opportunity to purchase official items everywhere. It contributes to the happy atmosphere. Everyone eagerly awaited the classic match between these two football titans.

Final Match & Betting

The Copa del Rey’s last match, like other football matches, gathered millions of bettors from around the world. The best bookmakers offered competitive odds in various betting markets. This allows players to participate in a legendary soccer event.

The Teams in the 2025 Final

In the 2025 Copa del Rey Final, Barcelona and Real Madrid, two legendary Spanish organisations, engaged in a thrilling match. The match duration was more than the regular 90 minutes; it ended after extra time. The first goal was in the 23rd minute by Pedri, then Ferran Torres scored in the 84th minute and Jules Kounde scored the final goal in the 116th minute for the Catalans, while Real Madrid mounted their own comeback in the 70th and 77th minutes through Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni. At the end of extra time, Los Blancos also received three red cards.

Celebrations After the Match

Barcelona fans flooded the streets of Seville with cheers, songs, and banners. Players and staff rejoiced on the pitch following their hard 3-2 victory.

Fireworks lit up the night sky as fans celebrated far into the early hours. Thousands gathered in Barcelona to welcome their squad home. It was an incredible celebration of victory, football enthusiasm, and team spirit.

Fan Culture and Travelling Supporters

Football is a big part of Spanish culture, showing national pride and passion. In Spain, it goes beyond simply a sporting discipline. It is a deeply ingrained heritage shared through generations. Spanish football is extremely popular at home. It also has numerous fans all over the world, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and other countries. Fans respect the skill, emotion, and history of legendary Spanish clubs.

There were thousands of supporters from different corners of the world. This event drew both serious football fans and ordinary viewers. All of them wanted to become a part of such an unforgettable football celebration.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Previous Finals

During the Copa del Rey, Barca and Real Madrid have played 38 matches against each other. Besides, they also faced several times in the tournament finals:

1936. Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona

1968. Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid

1974. Real Madrid 4-0 Barcelona

1983. Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid

1990. Barcelona 2-0 Real Madrid

2011. Real Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

2014. Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona

Barcelona is the best team in the Copa del Rey with 31 victories. Athletic Club, Atletico Madrid, and Valencia are also among the most successful clubs.

La Cartuja vs Other Spanish Stadiums

La Cartuja Stadium stands out among Spanish football venues. It is the fourth biggest stadium in the country. It also features a great location and modern design. Now, this place hosts numerous popular spots for major national leagues. Below, check the comparison of La Cartuja with other Spanish giants:

Stadium Location Capacity Home Team Notable Events La Cartuja Seville 60,000 No Copa del Rey, Euro 2020 Santiago Bernabeu Madrid 81,000 Real Madrid Champions League finals, El Clasico Camp Nou Barcelona 99,000 FC Barcelona El Clasico, La Liga matches, Champions League finals Metropolitano Madrid 68,000 Atletico Madrid La Liga, UEFA Super Cup

Camp Nou, Metropolitano, and Santiago Bernabeu have a rich history of popular clubs. At the same time, La Cartuja is a neutral venue ideal for national events.

Final Thoughts

For its atmosphere, drama, and exhilaration, the 2025 Copa Del Rey Final will be forever remembered. A famous contest between Barcelona and Real Madrid, extra-time action, intense fan support, and a deep Spanish vibe made it an unforgettable event.