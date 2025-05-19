Barcelona President Joan Laporta has backed away from the idea of two major signings this summer for the Blaugrana, over two areas that continue to be the topics of major speculation in Can Barca. Director of Football Deco has hinted at the idea of bringing in another wide forward this summer, and Robert Lewandowski’s age is another area of debate, with uncertainty on when or if they will move for a replacement.

Since arriving at the club, Laporta has made his mark through marquee signings for the most part, but unusually he was coy on the idea of two targers that have been heavily linked with Blaugrana during his second mandate. The original dream, before the signing of Robert Lewandowski, was Erling Haaland.

“In life, almost nothing is impossible, but I don’t think it’s what we’re thinking right now. A signing like this… He’s also just renewed with Manchester City,” Laporta commented on Haaland, during an interview with TV3. Meanwhile he also distanced Barcelona from Nico Williams, widely believed to be their top target last summer.

“Nico Williams was one of the candidates last season, but we decided on Olmo, and other options are currently being considered.”

Uncertainty over the goalkeeping position

Barcelona have offered a two-year extension to Wojciech Szczesny, after he came out of retirement to start in the achievement of three trophies. Laporta seemed to downplay the idea of the Blaugrana making a big signing in goal this summer.

“I know they’re talking about improving every single area of the team. Regarding the goalkeeper… why did we sign Tek? Because Inaki was doing well, but Deco and the coach were asking for experience, and I think it’s turned out quite well, and we hope he continues, but the ball is more in his court than ours. Our intention is for him to stay.”

Contract renewals for Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha

Laporta was more certain on the future of Raphinha, who recently stated publicly that his contract renewal is ‘next‘.

“Deco is working. He’s very committed, and we’ll reach an agreement because we want him to stay, and he wants to stay.”

On Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong, Lapora confirmed the open secret that Barcelona are working on a deal with the Dutchman.

“His professional circumstances have changed a couple of months ago, and we’ve talked about it quite a bit. We want him to stay; for me, he’s a key player for this project to work. And we believe that Frenkie, Rapha, and Inigo are on the right path.”

“They’re two players with contracts, but Frenkie’s contract is more urgent. We don’t like the fact that they’re a year away from ending. He’s key, along with Pedri, in this Barxa. And we renewed Araujo’s contract because we think he’s the kind of centre-back who can help a lot, and Hansi was very much in favour of this renewal.”

Laporta: “The registrations of Olmo and Pau Víctor back in January? It was a critical moment, even Flick asked me to speak to the players and a lot of tension was created, but I told them that Olmo and Pau Víctor would be able to play… After that talk, we received the… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 19, 2025

“He hasn’t renewed yet: it’s agreed but not signed,” Laporta said of Flick’s own contract, amid reports his extension could be announced on Wednesday.

Ansu Fati’s uncertain future at Barcelona

Meanwhile one-time wonderkid Ansu Fati is increasingly the forgotten man at Barcelona, having played a minor role in their season, and with little sign of a return to his former performances.

“We want Ansu to play. He’s very well-liked, a very beloved player in this dressing room. But he has to play: we’ll see if he gets more minutes next season or if there’s some movement. There will certainly be movements; not everyone will stay, but you have to evaluate everything.”

“Every season you start from scratch, and rivals will strengthen. Some have seen that you can’t do it with individual players. There will be movements in the Barca squad,” Laporta added in a thinly veiled shot at Real Madrid.

Lamine Yamal’s contract renewal

Meanwhile Lamine Yamal’s contract situation has been a consistent talking point too. The 17-year-old is out of contract in 2026, and Barcelona are working to sign him to a long-term deal when he turns 18 in July.

“You always have to suffer [laughs]. It’s all agreed upon, everything’s very well-crafted, but the signature is missing, and I can’t say that something that isn’t done is done. But I can say that it’s been worked on, and Lamine is an exceptional person, more mature than his age. The salary has to be… it has to correspond to his importance in the team; he has to receive special treatment, no matter his age.”

Joan Laporta on Vitor Roque🗣️ #FCBarcelona

“It’s a case that’s out of the ordinary; I think we’ll have him for many years. The approach over time will be interesting: we hope there’s understanding from the other side. This has to end well.”

Those out of the ordinary circumstances have drawn comparisons with Lionel Messi, who was regularly renewed with major wage rises.

“With Messi, bonuses were very important. The treatment is important, making him feel comfortable, loved, achieving collective success that leads to individual success, and we do that well here. Barca is the best club he can be at: he’s Catalan, he’s a Barca fan to the core, where could he be better off than here? He’s destined to be the best in the world.”