Hansi Flick almost prevented Pedri from playing for Barcelona

Barcelona are still in celebration mode after securing an unlikely domestic treble, including the Spanish Supercup, all three of which were achieved with emphatic wins over rivals Real Madrid. At the heartbeat of operations for Barcelona was Pedri, who finally put his fitness problems behind him.

The Canary Islander has played the best football of his career under Hansi Flick, following two seasons of injury issues, and struggles to replicate what he produced when he burst onto the scene. Flick moved Pedri back further, playing him in a two with Marc Casado first and then Frenkie de Jong, in a role which got him on the ball as often as possible. However the German coach almost helped prevent his arrival at Barcelona.

Bayern Munich made a move for Pedri

Pedri moved to Barcelona in a deal worth €5m initially, but the move included variables rising to €25m, of which €23m have been fulfilled. Former Technical Secretary Ramon Planes has explained that it was Hansi Flick’s Bayern Munich that almost got in the way of Pedri’s blossoming Barcelona career.

Planes was the one who advocated for the move for Pedri at the age of just 16 from Las Palmas, one of his most impressive deals. Initially there were plans to loan him out, but Planes told Cadena SER that after a couple of training sessions, it became apparent he would be staying with the first team. Even after Barcelona had agreed a deal for Pedri, and while he was still at Las Palmas though, a Bayern Munich side led by Flick at the time made an enquiry about signing Pedri though.

Lionel Messi gave Pedri seal of approval

Such was his impact in training, Planes explained that even Lionel Messi was impressed by his talent. Planes explained that in Pedri’s first week with the Barcelona team, he was already keen on him staying with the senior squad, saying ‘where did you find this kid?’