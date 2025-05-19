Barcelona to make transfer decisions on three players this week

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has already mentioned that he will be having a long conversation with Director of Football Deco about changes to his squad this summer, and that those conversations will begin this week ahead of their final game this week with Athletic Club. It will begin with the loan players that Barcelona have returning this season.

The Blaugrana currently have three players out on loan from the senior side: Clement Lenglet at Atletico Madrid, Oriol Romeu at Girona and Alex Valle at Como. Diario AS say that Hansi Flick will discuss their future this week with Deco, but that the only one that has much chance of playing under Flick next season is Valle. The 21-year-old spent the year on loan at Celtic for the first half of the year, before moving to Cesc Fabregas’ Como, where he became a starter in Serie A.

Clement Lenglet’s uncertain Atletico Madrid future

Ansu Fati and Inaki Pena are both expected to leave this summer, and Lenglet will likely follow them out the door. The French centre-back reportedly extended his deal with Barcelona until 2028 in order to reduce the impact of his salary on their books, before leaving on loan to Atletico Madrid.

Already in January it was being reported that Los Rojiblancos would try to keep him, but that interest has cooled somewhat, and now it seems less certain. Atletico are expected to negotiate the price down to close to zero if they are to retain him.

Oriol Romeu out of contract after Girona spell

Veteran midfielder Oriol Romeu had a bit-part role in his first season under Xavi Hernandez, but returned on loan to Girona last summer. He is out of contract this summer, and is not expected to renew his deal with the club.

Como will try to buy Alex Valle outright

Valle might be the only one with a chance to return, but not if Como have anything to do with it. They have a €6m buy clause they are expected to exercise at the end of the season, although one factor could be an exit for Fabregas, which might change both his and Como’s position.