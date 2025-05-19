Barcelona to lose key La Masia man this summer to United States

Barcelona have turned to La Masia again in recent years amidst their salary limit struggles, and their academy has played a major role in their recent title win, with the likes of Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Alejandro Balde, Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi all key figures in said victory. However La Masia is set for significant changes this summer.

The major headline is that Barca Atletic are set to be relegated, just a year after Rafael Marquez missed out on promotion in the play-offs with the side. Currently in Primera RFEF, the third tier, if two of the three teams above them get a point on the final day of the season, or Real Union win, then Atletic will drop down to Segunda RFEF.

Toni Hernandez to move on from La Masia role

Already Barcelona are set to lose Toni Hernandez this summer, as per Sport. The Technical Co-ordinator for youth football is set to move on, feeling that it is time for a change, and will move on to a new challenge in the United States, where he spent 2018-2021, before returning to Barcelona. Hernandez was one of the key voices in the running of La Masia, working alongside Youth Football Director Jose Ramon Alexanco.

Ripple effect throughout the ranks

Albert Sanchez took over from Marquez at Barca Atletic, but struggled before his sacking, with Sergi Mila taking over from him. Mila will be the one to step up in Hernandez’s absence to the same role. Meanwhile Barca Atletic will be managed by Juliano Belletti, Barcelona’s 2006 Champions League final hero, who has done well this season with the under-19 side, securing a treble including the UEFA Youth League.

Flick will renew his contract until 2027 on Wednesday. @Plettigoal — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 19, 2025

His role will in turn be taken over by Pol Planas. Belletti is thought to be on the fast-track towards first-team action in the coaching department at some point, and has already received interest from Sao Paulo in his native Brazil.