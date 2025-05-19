Barcelona President Joan Laporta has declared that he believes that they will not be under increased restrictions with regard to the La Liga spending rules this summer. Since the infamous economic levers were pulled, the Blaugrana have been in the red with regard to their salary limit, save for a brief period from this January to April, but Laporta is again optimistic.

Cynics may point out that this has been the case every summer since the first time Barcelona exceeded their salary limit, but Laporta explained that if it were not for the club accommodating the losses incurred by the depreciation in value of Barca Vision – one of their economic levers – then they would have been in the black this season.

“The 1:1 rule is set by the LaLiga commission, and we will earn €950m this season. Next season, the budget exceeds €1b, and we’re looking for more revenue than losses, so we’re confident of achieving a 1:1 ratio. Last season, we already achieved positive ordinary results,” he explained to TV3.

Salary limit issues may hinge on VIP seats deal

Barcelona’s salary limit situation could well depend on their VIP seats lease at Camp Nou, which brought in €100m to the club’s accounts. However the Blaugrana were back in the red after their auditors removed that income from this year’s accounts, although Barcelona aim to see the VIP seats delivered before the end of June. The other unknown is whether La Liga will end up dividing the income over 30 years, the duration of the lease, amid suspicion over the links between Barcelona and the companies that purchased the lease on the 475 VIP seats at Camp Nou.

One thing that should aid their finances is a return to Camp Nou, which Laporta also expressed confidence over. The stadium return has been pushed back at least 10 months, with the current return date in September.

“If there are no unforeseen events, we’ll be at the Spotify Camp Nou next season. We’d start with a pilot test with Gamper Stadium in August. We’re working on this assumption.”

Changes coming to Camp Nou singing section

Due to disagreements over a fine to be paid, amidst other more political tensions, Barcelona have banned the singing section fan groups from Montjuic. Laporta confirmed that changes were coming for a new singing section next season.

Laporta: “Referees are becoming much more professional, and VAR creates distortions that need to be corrected. Despite an international smear campaign with the Negreira Case, which, after going through court, has shown there was nothing, and will likely end in acquittal.” — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 19, 2025

“There will be a singing section at the new Camp Nou. A space for 1,500 people, suitable for this. We’re analysing the most suitable model for Barca. There’s a long waiting list for those between 15 and 25 years old who could be able to fit into this singing section and be able to organise themselves.”

Many have accused of Laporta of taking action against the singing section due to their protests against his leadership rather than their refusal to collectively pay a €21k UEFA fine for racist behaviour two seasons ago. The supporters’ clubs have claimed that if anyone that isn’t the club is to pay the fine, it should be the fans that committed the crimes.