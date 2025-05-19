Barcelona President Joan Laporta has claimed that the club will be cleared of any wrongdoing in the Negreira case, as they stand accused of sporting corruption. He also opined on the officiating and the institutional battles the Blaugrana have had over the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

Reforms are coming in the officiating in Spanish football, with Head of the Referees Committee (CTA) Luis Medina Cantalejo expected to move on. Real Madrid were invited to join the reform committee involving the clubs alongside Sevilla, Real Betis, the RFEF and La Liga. Despite significant complaints last season, Laporta says Barcelona are changing tack.

“There’s a club committee to improve the refereeing system. We’re not part of this committee, but we’re invited and we’ll contribute what we can. We try to complain as little as possible because playing the victim has never worked for us. Complaints weren’t getting results. There’s a sociological Madridismo,” he told TV3.

Of course the crucial context is the Negreira case, where Barcelona are under suspicion having paid the former Vice-President of the CTA Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira €7-8m over a period of 17 years between 2001 and 2018. Laporta has denied wrongdoing in the past, but says that the Blaugrana will be acquitted.

“The refereeing is becoming more and more professional, we prefer not to get too involved with complaining. There’s been a smear campaign regarding the Negreira affair, which will end in acquittal… That’s why I say it’s been the most difficult season, also because of the registration issue,” he said in reference to his ‘against everything and everyone’ comment after winning the title.

Real Madrid criticism of referees

Simultaneously, one of the main storylines this season has been Real Madrid’s attempts to pressure referees by a consistent line of criticism and accusation of bias, regardless of the officials involved.

President Laporta: “I never get tired of celebrating and seeing people dancing, the coach happy, I never get tired of this.” @esport3 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 19, 2025

“I prefer not to speak about it,” said Laporta. “They have their strategy and I respect it. Our recipe is: football, football, football. And in the offices, try to criticise constructively so that they harm us as little as possible during adverse situations. Historically, Barca has had to be much better to win titles. And this season has been a good example.”

Registration issues with Dani Olmo and Pau Victor

Laporta and Barcelona managed to keep Dani Olmo and Pau Victor registered via an injunction form the High Court for Sport in January, with La Liga and the RFEF opposing them. When the initial injunction was granted, Laporta reacted boisterously at the Spanish Supercup semi-final, insulting some of the RFEF officials present.

“What hurt me was that it went against all the elements and that our people [referring to the Catalan media] took on the same discourse, it did damage. But I have to respect them and today we’re all happy because the joy of Barcelonismo has returned. But it was a difficult situation.”

“Even Flick asked me for a talk and I had to tell them they would be registered; it was a terrible pressure and when we left that talk, they gave us the go-ahead. The Federation and LaLiga conspired to make it impossible. That’s why when they were registered, I flipped them off,” Laporta explained, after his rowdy reaction in the depths of the stadium at the Spanish Supercup semi-final.