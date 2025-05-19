Barcelona keen on Aston Villa star depending on exits this summer

Barcelona are already thinking about ways and means to retain their La Liga title next season, with some obvious areas that can be improved. The full-back area and a forward to take some of the burden of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha have regularly been cited as key focuses for Director of Football Deco, but there are also doubts about the goalkeeping position.

Reportedly it is one of the positions that Barcelona are least convinced about, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen looking far from his best on his return, and doubts about whether Wojciech Szczesny can make the difference at the top level. All the same, having offered a renewal to Szczesny, Cadena SER say that if he does accept it, Barcelona will not go into the transfer market to address the position.

Emiliano Martinez on Barcelona’s radar

If Szczesny does not accept that offer though, DSports (via MD) claim that Barcelona will likely move for a goalkeeper. One potential option could be Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, who looks set to be on his way out of the club after a tear-filled farewell to Villa Park over the weekend.

Manchester United and Saudi Arabia are also interested in the 32-year-old, but he is also on Barcelona’s radar should they need to move for a goalkeeper. His competitive character is something that could compete with ter Stegen.

Wojciech Szczesny decision imminent

After offering Szczesny a two-year contract renewal, the Polish veteran admitted that he was not yet certain he would stay on. The club are optimistic he will do so though, as explained by Sport, and expect a decision from him this week. He is conscious that ter Stegen will return to the number one spot next season though.

Other goalkeepers in Barcelona’s thinking

Interestingly, one of the goalkeepers that Aston Villa have been most closely linked with to replace Martinez is Espanyol’s Joan Garcia. The Spanish shot-stopper is also on a three-man shortlist for Barcelona for goalkeepers, but it seems they will look to invest next summer rather than this one.