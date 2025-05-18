Xabi Alonso lines up five Real Madrid stars for summer exit talks

Xabi Alonso will get to work quickly as he looks to upgrade the current Real Madrid squad over the summer months.

The former Los Blancos midfielder has confirmed his departure from Bayer Leverkusen and talks with his old team are ongoing.

His return to Madrid is effectively a formality at this stage as Carlo Ancelotti moves on to take charge of the Brazil national team.

The ground work is already being laid for Alonso’s new squad, with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the verge of signing as a free agent, and deal now wrapped up for Dean Huijsen.

Alonso will make changes to Ancelotti’s set up and that will include fresh tactics and players leaving Madrid.

Rodrygo the odd one out in Alonso’s Real Madrid

Alonso is expected to opt for a front two to lead Real Madrid’s attack with Vinicius Junior partnering Kylian Mbappe.

If that is the case, Rodrygo Goes will be pushed closer to the exit door, with the Brazilian already frustrated at his role under Ancelotti.

Los Blancos are in a position to demand at least €80m for their No.11 and that fee would bolster Alonso’s transfer budget significantly.

Alaba, Mendy set for crunch Alonso talks

As per the latest update from Diario AS, Alonso will sit down for talks with Rodrygo, before making any decision.

Those negotiations will be followed by conversations with four other stars uncertain over their futures in the Spanish capital.

David Alaba has ben heavily linked with an exit, if he does not fit Alonso’s plans, and the arrival of Huijsen may speed that up.

Ferland Mendy is also on Alonso’s hit list – amid links to Benfica star Alvaro Carreras – with the Frenchman struggling with regular injury issues.

Midfield duo Eduardo Camavainga and Dani Ceballos also face a call on their intentions with Alonso only counting on the pair as back ups.