WATCH: Kylian Mbappe nets as Real Madrid finally score against Sevilla

Real Madrid will be hoping to end their disappointing season on a high, and in their final away match, they have taken the lead against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

It has been a poor performance from Los Blancos, who are currently facing nine men. Sevilla have had Loic Bade and Isaac Romero sent off, but despite this, they have been largely untroubled. But now the deadlock has been broken, and it has been done by Pichichi Trophy leader Kylian Mbappe.

It just had to be Mbappe that makes the decision for Real Madrid. He collected the ball outside of the penalty area, and from 25 yards, he powered the ball into the bottom corner, out of the reach of Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

Real Madrid are on course to close the gap to Barcelona, although it does not matter now that the La Liga title is already gone. But the crumb for comfort is that Mbappe is closing in on the Pichichi Trophy.

