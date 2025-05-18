WATCH: Jude Bellingham nets as Real Madrid double lead against Sevilla

Real Madrid will be ending their disappointing season on a high as they have now doubled their lead against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

It has been a poor performance from Los Blancos, who are facing nine men. Sevilla had Loic Bade and Isaac Romero sent off, but despite this, they had been largely untroubled. But the deadlock was broken in the second half, and it was done by Pichichi Trophy leader Kylian Mbappe. And now Real Madrid have doubled their lead in the closing stages, with this goal coming from Jude Bellingham.