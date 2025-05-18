WATCH: Villarreal re-take lead against Barcelona with 10 minutes to go

Barcelona and Villarreal are playing out a splendid match at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, with the score now standing at 2-2.

Hansi Flick named a strong side for the match despite earlier reports that significant changes would be made, but it mattered not in the opening four minutes as Villarreal took the lead. The goal came from Ayoze Perez, who continued his excellent recent form.

Barcelona rallied after that, and they got level beyond the half hour mark. And it was another player on top of their game that scored: Lamine Yamal. And they took the lead right on half time, with the goal scored by Fermin Lopez.

But only minutes into the second period, Villarreal notched an equaliser, which came from Santi Comesana. And with 10 minutes to go, they have taken the lead for the second time, with the goal coming from Tajon Buchanan.

Villarreal are ahead again! 🟡 Tajon Buchanan gives his side the lead against Barça with his first LALIGA goal 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/K8fWiZ6IbJ — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 18, 2025

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Barcelona 2-3 Villarreal | Buchanan BUCHANAN GIVES VILLARREAL THE LEAD IN THE 80TH MINUTE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/GmXi0BkUm8 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) May 18, 2025

Buchanan shows good composure to fire past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, and as things stand, Villarreal are booking their place in next season’s Champions League in style.