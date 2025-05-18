Real Madrid edge past 9-man Sevilla in Carlo Ancelotti’s final away match

Real Madrid have won their final away match of the 2024-25 season, edging past Sevilla 2-0 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Real Madrid struggle in first half despite man advantage

It was a difficult first half for Real Madrid, who managed only one shot on the goal of Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland. And that was despite the home side being reduced to 10 men midway through the opening 45 minutes as Loic Bade was shown a red card for a last man challenge on Kylian Mbappe.

It stayed 0-0 until half time, and remarkably, Sevilla were reduced to 9 men only three minutes into the second period. Isaac Romero was introduced at half time by Joaquin Caparros, but he lasted a matter of minutes before being sent off for a strong challenge on Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni – with that decision being confirmed after a VAR check.

Second red card proves too much for Sevilla

Real Madrid still found it tough to break down Sevilla despite a two-man advantage, but finally, they found the breakthrough on 75 minutes – and to no one’s surprise, it was Kylian Mbappe that made the difference. The France international collected the ball on the edge of the box before firing into the far corner for his 29th La Liga goal of the season – which extended his lead in the Pichchi Trophy race.

And Real Madrid would seal the win late on courtesy of Jude Bellingham, who bounced back from his poor recent form to find the back of the net from close range.

The result sees Real Madrid close to within four points of Barcelona, but it is immaterial as they have already lost the La Liga title. Attention will now turn to next week’s match against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu, which will be Ancelotti’s final one in charge ahead of his summer move to Brazil.