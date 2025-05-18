Sevilla 0-2 Real Madrid player ratings: Kylian Mbappe shines again

Real Madrid have had a dismal season, but they are ending it in relatively good form. A 2-0 victory over Sevilla made it back-to-back wins for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, although it was a struggle at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Here’s how Los Blancos’ players got on.

Player ratings

Andriy Lunin – 6

Struggled early on, but had little to do overall due to Real Madrid having two extra players for 45 minutes.

Federico Valverde – 7

He’s had better matches, but still, a solid performance from Real Madrid’s most dependable player.

Jacobo Ramon – 6

Played well overall, but should have been punished by Alvaro Pascual after a dreadful error just before half time. His inexperience showed at times.

Jesus Vallejo – 6

Solid enough performance from Vallejo, who was making his first start of the season – and probably his last, as he is leaving Real Madrid this summer.

Fran Garcia – 7

Contained Dodi Lukebakio well in the first half, but as usual, he struggled to make an impact in attack.

Arda Guler – 7

He continues to impress, although he was unable to make a significant impact on this occasion. Real Madrid will hope that he continues this form under Xabi Alonso.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 8

Strong performance from Tchouameni, who is ending the season in good form. Controlled the play, and was brave in the challenge that led to Isaac Romero being sent off.

Luka Modric – 7

A somewhat nervous performance from a player that could be playing his final matches in a Real Madrid jersey.

Jude Bellingham – 7

More of the same for Bellingham in terms of struggling to make an impact, but he did get on the scoresheet late on as he headed home from very close range.

Endrick – 6

Endrick has shown flashes during his first season at Real Madrid, but in recent weeks, he has struggled. He was far too selfish against Sevilla, and Ancelotti took him off early in the second half.

Kylian Mbappe – 8

He makes the difference once again. His 75th minute strike broke the game open for Real Madrid, and he is now on the cusp of winning the Pichchi Trophy in his first season.

Substitutes

Victor Munoz – 7

Missed a big chance in El Clasico last weekend, but he can take confidence from his cameo against Sevilla. His cross led to Bellingham’s late goal.

Gonzalo – 7

Promising performance from the young attacker, who provided the assist for Bellingham to score late on.

Lucas Vazquez – 6

Got good minutes under his belt after returning from injury.

Dani Ceballos – 6

Had little to do until entering the play in the 77th minute.