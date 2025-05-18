Real Madrid disappointed with star player’s performance levels

It has been a very difficult season for Real Madrid, who have been far from their best over the course of the last nine months. It is not only as a collective that they have struggled, but a number of individual players have particularly struggled – and in recent months, one of those has been Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham struggles in second Real Madrid season

Bellingham had a sensational first season at Real Madrid, during which he established himself as one of the best players in the world. But his second campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu has been much tougher, with a change of position having contributed to a drop in prominence.

Bellingham has played in a deeper role – and in recent weeks, he has been utilised on the left side of midfield due to Carlo Ancelotti’s return to a 4-4-2 system. But he has been unable to have the desired impact, and as per Marca, his underwhelming performances have attracted the attention of the Real Madrid hierarchy.

Real Madrid are demanding more of Bellingham next season, when he is set for yet another positional change under new manager Xabi Alonso. And given that he has the likes of Arda Guler pushing to overtake him in the pecking order, he is under pressure to return to his best level.

Bellingham has been carrying shoulder injury for a while

It is perhaps no surprise that Bellingham has had a significant drop-off in performance this season, given that he has been carrying a troubling shoulder injury since November 2023. The plan is for him to have surgery this summer, although it has yet to be determined whether his operation occurs before or after the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid still believe in Bellingham, but it is clear that he does need to step up his level going into the Club World Cup – should he indeed to involved in the tournament this summer.