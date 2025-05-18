Real Madrid play their penultimate match of the 2024-25 season on Sunday as they take on Villarreal at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. It has been a dismal campaign for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, but they will hope to mark their final away fixture with a victory.

Lucas Vazquez and Aurelien Tchouameni return

It will be a quick turnaround for Real Madrid from the midweek victory over Mallorca, but despite there being only four days between that match and the one against Sevilla, there has been multiple changes to Ancelotti’s squad. Raul Asencio misses out due to a muscle overload, but Los Blancos will have Lucas Vazquez and Aurelien Tchouameni available – and according to Diario AS, both will start.

Lucas missed the midweek match against Mallorca with a minor injury, while Tchouameni was suspended. They are both in line to return to the line-up on Sunday, with Asencio and Dani Ceballos or Luka Modric dropping out.

Sevilla to make two enforced changes

Sevilla all-but secured their status as a La Liga team for another season with a midweek victory over Las Palmas, but they can make it official against Real Madrid. Joaquin Caparros is set to make two changes to his side from that game, with both being enforced – injured duo Kike Salas and Albert Sambi Lokonga are to miss out, with Ramon Martinez and Peque Fernandez coming into the line-up in their place.

It should be an interesting evening at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Sevilla have more on the line, but Real Madrid have pride at stake. They will be keen to finish the season as close to Barcelona as possible.