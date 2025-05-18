La Liga Round Up: Relegation and European battles go to final weekend

The 2024/25 La Liga season is all set for a thrilling finale on May 24-25 with the final relegation and European spots undecided.

Some matters were settled on the penultimate weekend, as all 10 games kicked off at the same time, but next weekend features a split schedule.

Barcelona’s title party was disrupted by a first home league loss of 2025 up against Villarreal as Real Madrid won 2-0 on the road at nine-man Sevilla.

However, there is still plenty to play for in Gameweek 38, so let’s take a look at the latest picture.

La Liga European race 2024/25

The top five cannot change in terms of teams or placings with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club and Villarreal all reaching the UEFA Champions League in that order.

Barcelona’s Copa del Rey success means sixth and seventh will go into the Europa League with eighth reaching the Conference League.

Real Betis cannot be pushed out of sixth spot and they may concentrate fully on the Conference League final with Chelsea on May 28.

The final Europa and Conference League spots are a battle between three teams for two spots as eighth beat seventh with Rayo Vallecano winning 2-1 at Celta Vigo.

Rayo are only ahead of ninth place Osasuna on head-to-head record and all three teams play on Saturday May 24 in the 9pm local time slot.

Rayo are at home to Mallorca with Celta and Osasuna at Getafe and Alaves respectively.

Who will be relegated from La Liga?

This is the only other question to be answered with two relegation spots confirmed via Real Valladolid and Las Palmas.

18th place Leganes won 1-0 at Las Palmas to confirm the hosts demise and keep themselves in the hunt.

It is now a straight shootout between Leganes, on 37 points, and 17th place Espanyol on 39.

Leganes host Valladolid on May 24, in a game they would be confident of claiming an important win, but Espanyol host Las Palmas.

A points tie would look at the head-to-head record with Leganes holding that advantage.

