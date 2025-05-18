Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has issued a firm warning to his teammates ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Los Blancos will end the season in second place in La Liga as Hansi Flick has cruised to the title in his debut campaign at Barcelona.

Bellingham and Real Madrid lost home and away to Flick’s side alongside defeats to the Catalan giants in the Spanish Supercup and Copa del Rey finals.

The England international will miss Carlo Ancelotti’s final game in charge against Real Sociedad on May 24 due to suspension.

However, a decision on shoulder surgery is likely to be delayed until after the Club World Cup wraps up in July.

Bellingham’s message to ‘weak’ Real Madrid

Bellingham was never going to match his stellar debut season in Madrid, after netting 23 goals, as Real Madrid won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has still managed 14 goals in 2024/25 but admitted standards have slipped in the clutch moments.

“The Club World Cup is important; it’s another title we hope to win. It’s the team and the club’s dream and it’s important for us after a weak season,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

Real Madrid’s Club World Cup dream

Real Madrid are working on a deal to have Xabi Alonso in place before they fly to the USA for the tournament at the start of June.

The competition kicks off on June 14 with Real Madrid’s first game on June 18 against Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

They have been placed in Group H alongside Al Hilal, Pachuca and RB Salzburg, with the cash prize pot on offer ensuring they will take it seriously.

If they win Group H, the knockout stage path includes financial rewards for each game, and they could face Manchester City or Juventus in the Round of 16.