Jude Bellingham’s Real Madrid season ended ahead of England duty

Jude Bellingham will be granted an extended summer break with his Real Madrid season cut short ahead of the final weekend.

Los Blancos cannot be moved from second spot in La Liga as they eased to a 2-0 win away at nine-man Sevilla.

The hosts were reduced to nine players before the break as second half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Bellingham sealed victory in Andalucia.

However, the trip south ended in negativity for Bellingham, as he picked up his fifth La Liga booking of the season.

That means he will miss the campaign finale at home to Real Sociedad on May 25 and Carlo Ancelotti’s farewell in the Spanish capital.

A one-game ban ends his campaign and it could hasten Real Madrid’s decision for shoulder surgery.

Jude Bellingham surgery update

Bellingham has been troubled by a shoulder issue for months and the club were waiting until the summer to send him for an operation.

However, a packed schedule means they have to make a careful decision over the England star, with the FIFA Club World Cup on the horizon.

The gap between Real Madrid’s trip to the USA, and the time it would take Bellingham to recover from the procedure is small, so it could be held back until after the tournament.

England question over Jude Bellingham’s injury

A trip away with Real Madrid is not Bellingham’s only date in the diary for June with two games on the schedule for Thomas Tuchel’s England.

England head to Andorra for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on June 7 before a Wembley friendly in Nottingham against Senegal three days later.

Bellingham is certain to be excused from the second game, to fly out to the US, and a request could be made to miss the Andorra game.

England won their first two qualifiers under Tuchel in March against Albania and Latvia in London.