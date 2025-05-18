Hansi Flick highlights title defining moment as duo’s injury return

Barcelona’s title celebrations have continued with the La Liga trophy paraded in front of fans at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Hansi Flick has enjoyed a sensational first season in Catalonia with the league title won alongside the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup.

The former Bayern Munich boss has hit the ground running at Barcelona as he looks to harness the power of his young squad to go on and win trophies.

Flick was keen not to single out individuals for acclaim as his focus was very much on the team dynamic.

Flick’s key moment that changed Barcelona’s season

After being pushed on where he felt the season changed, Flick named their final game of 2024 as a crucial switch point.

Alexander Sorloth’s added time winner secured victory for Atletico Madrid in Barcelona as they headed into the winter break.

That triggered a sensational 24-game unbeaten streak for Barcelona across all competitions as they powered away from their rivals domestically and in Europe.

“After that defeat to Atletico Madrid, I told my players this was the way I want them to play,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“I told them to play like this, and when the new year started, everything changed. Frenkie de Jong and Gavi also returned and we really improved.”

Barcelona’s 2025 in numbers

2025 started like a storm for Flick, with that 24-match run including a Supercup final win over Real Madrid, and progress to the Champions League quarter finals.

Their first defeat came in a UCL quarter final second leg, at Dortmund, after a 4-0 first leg victory, which eased them into the semi finals.

A 7-6 aggregate loss to Inter Milan ended their European dream and the title celebrations were slightly dented by a 3-2 home defeat to Villarreal – a first league loss since December.