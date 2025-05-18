Xabi Alonso is heading for Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are on the hunt for a new manager ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Alonso led Leverkusen to a historic first-ever Bundesliga title in 2024, but he now moves on, with a return to Real Madrid on the cards.

His arrival back in the Spanish is unlikely to be confirmed until the end of the current La Liga campaign on May 25 as Carlo Ancelotti moves on to Brazil.

Plans are already in place to secure Alonso’s successor at the BayArena, with two names in the frame, including former Barcelona and Spain star Cesc Fabregas.

Fabregas to replace Alonso at Leverkusen

As per reports from Sky Sports Germany, via Diario AS, former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was the leading candidate to take over from Alonso.

However, club insiders are not convinced by the Dutchman, following a mixed spell at Old Trafford.

The report claims an offer has reached Fabregas due to his eye-catching work at Serie A side Como.

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes confirmed ‘no candidate has turned the job down’ with a decision expected before the end of May.

The Serie A season mirrors La Liga’s end date and Fabregas will not decide anything until then.

Como will fight for Fabregas

Fabregas’ stock has rocketed since taking charge Como – initially as interim head coach at the end of 2023 – before taking the job permanently last summer after gaining his UEFA licence.

After playing a key role in their first-ever Serie A promotion, Fabregas has confidently guided Como to mid-table, and bolstered his own coaching CV.

Fabregas’ current contract at Como is until 2028, and they will fight to keep him, but the lure of Leverkusen will be strong as he aims to follow in the footsteps of his former La Roja midfield partner.