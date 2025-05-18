Carlo Ancelotti hints at Luka Modric exit ahead of Real Madrid meeting

Carlo Ancelotti has dropped a hint that Luka Modric could be heading out of Real Madrid in the coming weeks.

Los Blancos are preparing for a summer of changes as Xabi Alonso comes in to replace Ancelotti at the end of the campaign.

There is a real feel of an era ending in Madrid as Ancelotti heads off to Brazil and Alonso brings a breath of fresh air with him.

Modric’s future has been in doubt since the start of the year despite his indication that he wants to stay in Madrid.

Luka Modric contract update for Club World Cup

The incoming FIFA Club World Cup has created an anomaly for the season with the campaign extending into July.

Modric’s current deal runs out at the end of the June, but an option has been activated to allow him to complete the tournament, which could extend into mid-July if Real Madrid make the knockouts.

The 39-year-old is open to continuing his long-running policy of signing one-year renewals but the decision could be taken out of his hands.

Ancelotti’s Modric exit hint at Real Madrid

Real Madrid sealed a 2-0 La Liga win at Sevilla in their penultimate game of the campaign and Ancelotti will say goodbye formally on May 25 after their final match of 2024/25 at home to Real Sociedad.

Ancelotti spoke after the game in Andalucia and he appeared unconvinced over the club retaining his captain for 2025/26.

“Everyone knows how much Real Madrid fans love him. They have time to make the best decision for him, the club and the future,” as per reports from Marca.

Modric’s aim remains focused on the 2026 World Cup next summer, as he wants to lead Croatia at the tournament, which would be boosted by continuing to play at the highest level.

It remains unclear if a decision on Modric will be made before Alonso gets a chance to speak to his former teammate.