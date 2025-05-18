Barcelona lose to Champions League-bound Villarreal in final home match

Barcelona have fallen to defeat in their first match since becoming La Liga champions, losing out 3-2 to Villarreal in a thrilling encounter at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Crazy first half sees Barcelona overturn Villarreal’s early lead

Hansi Flick named a strong side for the match, but they fell behind inside the opening four minutes. The goal came from Ayoze Perez, who continued his excellent recent form by finishing beyond Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen after Nicolas Pepe broke through the high line.

Barcelona rallied after that, and they got level beyond the half hour mark. And it was another player on top of their game that scored: Lamine Yamal. It was a trademark strike from the 17-year-old as he cut inside on his left foot before finding the far corner for his ninth goal in La Liga this season.

And right on half time, Barcelona took the lead in Montjuic. It was scored by Fermin Lopez, who volleyed home from the edge of the penalty area to make it goals in back-to-back matches for him.

Villarreal fire back in second half to secure famous victory

But only minutes into the second period, Villarreal notched an equaliser, which came from Santi Comesana. The midfielder beautifully chipped the ball over Ter Stegen after being played in by Yeremy Pino. And with 10 minutes to go, Marcelino’s side took the lead for the second time, with the goal coming from Tajon Buchanan, who netted his first goal for the club since arriving from Inter during the winter transfer window.

Villarreal held on in the final minutes to ensure a famous win, and it means that they have booked their place in next season’s Champions League in style. Barcelona will be disappointed to lose in La Liga for the first time in 2025, but in the grand scheme of things, it matters little.