Barcelona play their penultimate match of the 2024-25 season on Sunday as they host Villarreal at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. It should also be their final fixture at the stadium, with the idea being for the first team to return to the Spotify Camp Nou for the start of the next campaign.

Having already won the La Liga title, there is little for Barcelona to play for. But there will still be a desire for the Catalans to win, although Hansi Flick is expected to make a number of changes from the 2-0 victory at Espanyol on Thursday.

Barcelona planning seven changes from Espanyol victory

As per Sport, Barcelona are expected to make seven changes from the side that started at the RCDE Stadium. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Hector Fort, Gavi, Marc Casado, Fermin Lopez, Pau Victor and Ansu Fati are set to start against Villarreal, replacing Wojciech Szczesny, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

The match is expected to be especially poignant for Victor, who is planning to leave Barcelona this summer. And the same can be said for Fati, who is not in Hansi Flick’s plans for next season.

Three changes expected by Villarreal

Villarreal are competing for Champions League qualification, so there is a lot more on the line for them on Sunday. They are favourites to finish inside the top five, but a defeat to Barcelona could affect their chances. As for their line-up, it is believed that they will make three changes from the midweek victory over Leganes: Kiko Femenia, Sergi Cardona and Santi Comesana for Pau Navarro, Alfonso Pedraza and Dani Parejo.

Barcelona are likely to be considered as underdogs for this one considering they have nothing to play for, and Villarreal most definitely do. But regardless, it should be an interesting match at the Estadi Olimpic.