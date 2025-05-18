Barcelona collected the La Liga title on Sunday, but they could not stop a 3-2 defeat to Villarreal at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Here how Hansi Flick’s side fared.

Player ratings

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen – 5

Conceded three, made zero saves. He could not do much about any of Villarreal’s goals, but it was still a disappointing evening for the German goalkeeper.

Eric Garcia – 7

Another solid performance from Eric, who continues to play at a high level. He provided the assist for Lamine Yamal’s goal.

Pau Cubarsi – 5

Cubarsi has struggled in recent weeks, and this was another poor performance from the 18-year-old defender.

Inigo Martinez – 5

Likewise, not a particularly good performance from Martinez, who struggled to pull off the high line as well as he and his fellow defender have done this season.

Gerard Martin – 5

He continues to struggle, and it is no wonder that Barcelona want a new left-back. He lasted only 45 minutes again, as he was taken off at half time.

Gavi – 6

He battled hard as he always does, but did not enjoy much success with the ball at his feet.

Pedri – 7

Another strong performance from Pedri, whose absence was felt in the second half following his substitution at the interval.

Lamine Yamal – 8

The teenager continues to shine. He curled home a trademark goal to bring Barcelona level, and as he has so often been this season, he was the main threat in attack.

Fermin Lopez – 7

Scored an excellent goal that put Barcelona 2-1 ahead just before half time, and alongside Lamine Yamal, he was the best performer in attack for Flick’s side.

Raphinha – 7

Not a bad performance from Raphinha, but it is another match where he has failed to contribute to the scoreboard.

Robert Lewandowski – 6

Poor. His deficiencies are plain to see when he does not score, and that should worry Barcelona ahead of next season.

Substitutes

Alejandro Balde – 7

Dangerous on the left side, much more so than Martin. He needs to stay fit next season in order to play as much as possible.

Frenkie de Jong – 7

Did well in the second half, although he did miss Pedri alongside him.

Hector Fort – 6

Did little after coming on.

Pau Victor – 6

Struggled to make an impact in likely his final home match as a Barcelona player.

Dani Olmo – 6

Not enough time to make an impact.