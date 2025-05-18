Barcelona will not be overly busy this summer due to their financial woes, but one key piece of business will involve Lamine Yamal. He is expected to sign a new contract upon turning 18 in July, and recent developments have dispelled any doubts that had arisen due to the club’s money problems.

Lamine Yamal contract confirmed by Joan Laporta

And this has been clarified further by Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who spoke on Lamine Yamal’s contract situation during an interview with La Vanguardia (via MD). He also spoke on the possible salary that the teenage sensation could receive in his new deal.

“He is a genius who enjoys Barça, who has friends at Barça and who, in addition, is part of this generation that has lived with his teammates a lot. He is a player of superlative individual talent, but he is also a team player and he is comfortable. He also has an agent, Jorge Mendes, with whom we have easy communication. His renewal is practically already agreed, it only requires its ratification.

“At Barça we pay players to the right extent of their abilities. We are a club that pays well. We also say that there is nowhere better than Barça. Another thing is the analysis that they can’t all play in the same team and you can’t have all the good players in the world. And that’s where the key to the team lies. Lamine is a player who can succeed anywhere. We know. It happened to me with Leo Messi, who Inter wanted. And we ended up deciding together, including Leo’s father, that Barça would have the best project. And so it has been because he became the best in history. Lamine, at 17 years old, is one of the best in the world. He is comfortable and so is his family.”

Laporta discusses Ansu Fati situation

Laporta also spoke on Ansu Fati, who is expected to leave Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

“Ansu is a Barça player, he has a contract in force. We want him to progress. He is an extraordinary man, he contributes a lot to the group. I always say that he is the music of this team. He is a player who has gone through certain difficulties and I would love for him to return (to his best level).”